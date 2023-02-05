Northeast Temperatures Soar A Day After Bone-Numbing Cold

(AP) — Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. are climbing into the mid-40s Fahrenheit, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens.

In some places Saturday it felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill. Atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the temperature rose to a relatively balmy 18 degrees on Sunday after nosediving to minus 47 a day earlier.

The wind chill there was measured in excess of minus 108 degrees. There was some collateral damage from the extreme cold, including at a Boston hospital that closed its emergency department when a pipe froze and burst.