Northern Mexico Bus Accident Leaves 12 Dead, 10 Injured

(AP) — A bus carrying patients for treatment of chronic conditions has flipped in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, killing 12 people and leaving 10 others injured.

The bus had been rented by the Social Security Institute in the border city of Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas. The patients were being taken to a hospital in the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon for specialized treatment when the accident occurred early Tuesday.

Civil defense officials said the accident occurred on a curve near a border bridge in the city of Reynosa. Nine people, including the driver of the bus, died at the scene and three more at a hospital.