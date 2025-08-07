Severe thunderstorms could hit the northern part of the country over the next couple days. Tornadoes, hurricane-force wind gusts and hail are all possible with parts of North Dakota expected to be impacted the most today. The severe weather threat will shift eastward tomorrow.

This weekend, cities like Minneapolis, Chicago and Green Bay may get hit with storms. Meanwhile in the Eastern section of the country, two people were killed due to flooding in North Carolina as the southeast continues to see heavy rainfall.