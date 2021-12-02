Norway Reports Omicron Cases Linked To Company Party

FILE - A student at Holtet high school receives the first dose of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in the school's auditorium in Oslo, Sept. 7, 2021. Authorities in Norway said on Thursday, Dec. 2 at least 50 people in Oslo have been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said the cases are connected to a company’s Christmas party in a restaurant in the capital. (Heiko Junge/NTB via AP, file)

FILE - A student at Holtet high school receives the first dose of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in the school's auditorium in Oslo, Sept. 7, 2021. Authorities in Norway said on Thursday, Dec. 2 at least 50 people in Oslo have been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said the cases are connected to a company’s Christmas party in a restaurant in the capital. (Heiko Junge/NTB via AP, file)

(AP) — Authorities in Norway say at least 50 people in Oslo have been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said the cases are connected to a company’s Christmas party in a restaurant in the capital. The Oslo Municipality said Thursday that “more cases are expected,” and tracing is being carried out “to limit transmission routes and prevent major outbreaks.”

In response to omicron, the Norwegian government said new restrictions would take effect Friday. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said they include working from home when possible, a 100-person attendance limit at private indoor events in public places or rented venues, and restaurants and bars having to register patrons.