Norway: Suspect In Pride Month Attack Won’t Talk To Police

People comfort each other at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, Saturday, June 25, 2022. A gunman who opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district has killed two people and left more than 20 others injured during the LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

People comfort each other at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, Saturday, June 25, 2022. A gunman who opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district has killed two people and left more than 20 others injured during the LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

(AP) — The suspect in a mass shooting during an LGBTQ festival in Norway has refused to explain his actions to investigators and will remain in pretrial custody for the next four weeks.

The 42-year-old Norwegian citizen was arrested shortly after the attack in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday. Two people were killed and more than 20 were injured in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act.”

Oslo police said they tried to question the suspect on Saturday and again on Sunday without success. His defense lawyer told The Associated Press that the man refuses to have his statement recorded and videotaped unless police release the entire recording to the public.