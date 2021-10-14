Norway’s Bow-And-Arrow Killings Seen As ‘act of terror’

An arrow is seen in the wall after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo. (Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix via AP)

(AP) — Norwegian authorities say the bow-and-arrow rampage by a man who killed five people in a small town appeared to be a terrorist act.

Police identified the attacker as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen, who was arrested Wednesday night. They said he randomly targeted people at a supermarket and other locations in Kongsberg, a town of about 26,000 where he lived, before being arrested. They did not immediately give a motive but believe he acted alone.

The attack drew comparisons with Norway’s worst peacetime slaughter in 2011, when a right-wing domestic extremist killed 77 people in a bombing and shootings.