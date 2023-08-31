Not Enough Trained Workers To Go Around

A new Texas law that goes into effect Friday requires every school campus to have an armed guard. But finding the right people for the job has been tough, especially for the biggest districts in the state.

Joy Baskin with the Texas Association of School Boards says that many schools will fall short. There is not the cash in the budget to hire guards.

Some districts are skirting the rules by getting a local police force to park an empty patrol car out from of campus as a way to give the illusion of security.