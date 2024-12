There’s pressure this time of year to be happy but, for many, Christmas time brings the holiday blues. Counselors say seasonal depression can show up in many different ways. And if you’re not feeling the spirit, it’s important to know that you’re not alone.

The best thing to do, experts say, it to talk it out. Studies show that voicing your feelings can help those who are facing depression. Additionally, it’s important to get some rest and eat right.