Not Guilty Plea Entered By Harlingen Doctor Charged With Manslaughter

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen doctor has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the death of a woman he struck with his car near Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Ameer Elsayed Hassan entered his plea Thursday, about a month after he was indicted, and about seven months after the accident happened. Court documents state Dr. Hassan was using his cellphone as he drove past the hospital and hit 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez around noontime April 26th.

Authorities say Benavides was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Pease Street and North Ed Carey Drive when she was struck. Benavides succumbed to her injuries a short time later.