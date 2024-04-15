Not Guilty Verdict For Harlingen Doctor On Trial For Manslaughter

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen neurologist has been acquitted of a charge of manslaughter in the death of a woman he struck with his truck almost a year ago.

A Cameron County jury deliberated about three hours Monday before returning with a verdict of not guilty for Dr. Ameer Elsayed Hassan. During the weeklong trial, prosecutors had tried to show that Hassan was using his cellphone and was distracted as he drove into the intersection of North Ed Carey Drive and Pease Street, where his pickup struck 73-year-old San Juana Benavidez Sanchez who was in the crosswalk.

Defense attorneys, however, attacked the Harlingen police investigation, calling it lax, and also questioned why an autopsy wasn’t ordered.