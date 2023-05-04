WORLD

‘Not my king’: UK Republicans Want Coronation To Be The Last

(AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool, File)

(AP) — There will be dissenters among the cheering crowds when King Charles III travels by gilded coach to his coronation. More than 1,500 protesters will be dressed in yellow for maximum visibility and they plan to gather beside it to chant “Not my king” as the royal procession goes by on Saturday.

Graham Smith of the campaigning group republic says the coronation is “a celebration of one man taking a job that he has not earned.” Republican activists see the coronation as a moment of opportunity.

Opinion polls suggest opposition and apathy to the monarchy are both growing now that Charles has replaced Queen Elizabeth II who died in September after 70 years on the throne.

