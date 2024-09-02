Notorious Ex-Gulf Cartel Leader Released From U.S. Prison

FILE - A soldier enters a bullet-riddled home covered by the initials of the Gulf Cartel (CDG) and Zetas (Z) in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, Sept. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

The one-time leader of the Gulf Cartel, and the founder of the ultra-violent Zetas, Osiel Cardenas Guillen, has been released from a U.S. prison.

A federal Bureau of Prisons official confirmed over the Labor Day weekend that Cárdenas Guillén had been released from the federal prison in Terre Haute Indiana and was placed in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Cardenas Guillen faces two arrest warrants in Mexico and is expected to be deported. Cardenas Guillen was released after serving most of his 25-year prison sentence on convictions for drug trafficking, money laundering, and threatening federal agents.

It was in 1999 when Cardenas Guillen and a group of cartel gunmen surrounded a DEA vehicle in downtown Matamoros and demanded they hand over an informant. Cardenas eventually retreated. He was captured in 2003, extradited to the U.S. in 2007, and convicted in 2010