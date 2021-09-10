Now President, Biden To Mark 9/11 Rite Amid New Terror Fear

(AP) — For the first time, Joe Biden will hold the rank of commander in chief as he marks the anniversary of the nation’s worst terror attack.

Now, he must shoulder the responsibility borne by previous presidents to prevent future tragedy, and he must do so against fresh concerns about terrorism after the U.S. exit from the country from which the September 11th attacks were launched.

This 9/11 comes little more than two weeks after a suicide bomber in Kabul killed 13 U.S. service members as the military concluded its withdrawal from Afghanistan.