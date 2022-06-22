NRA Opposes Bipartisan Senate Gun Safety Bill

The National Rifle Association is opposing a bipartisan gun safety bill the Senate voted to advance Tuesday. The bill would beef up background check requirements for buyers under 21 and provide state funding for red flag laws.

The bill would also provide billions of dollars for expanded community mental health programs, as well as tougher penalties for straw purchasing and illegal gun traffickers.

In an online release Tuesday, the NRA said the legislation “can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, and use federal dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state and local politicians.”