NRA Stages Marketing Event As Texas Mourns School Shooting

FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre, has he arrives to speak to the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Indianapolis. The National Rifle Association is going ahead with its annual meeting in Houston just days after the shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead. With protests planned outside, former President Donald Trump and other leading GOP figures, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, will address attendees. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” — and deflect any blame for — the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing event, which is expected to draw a larger-than-usual crowd of protesters.

Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McClean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act.