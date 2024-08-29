LOCAL

NRCC Announces $800K Ad Buy For Mayra Flores

File photo: Mayra Flores (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

The Republican Party is injecting some additional cash into the race for the 34th District congressional seat. The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Wednesday that it will be spending 800-thosuand dollars on political advertising for the campaign of Mayra Flores.

Flores is challenging Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez in a rematch of the 2022 election. Flores won a special election to replace Democratic Congressman Filemon Vela when he stepped down in 2022, but only held the seat for a few months before she lost to Gonzalez in the general election.

