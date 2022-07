Americans are expected to spend a record-tying 37-billion dollars on back-to-school supplies this year.

The National Retail Federation says that’ll match last year’s record high. The group’s annual survey shows families with children in grades K-through-12 plan to spend an average of 864 dollars on school items.

The NRF says families view back-to-school spending as “essential.” It notes parents are willing to cut back in other areas as needed to get kids ready for the upcoming school year.