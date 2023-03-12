NTSB Chair Discusses Railroad, Airplane Safety

File photo: National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Washington, about the investigation into the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The head of the National Transportation Safety Board says the U.S. still has the safest aviation system in the world.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week, NTSB chairwoman Jennifer Homendy expressed confidence despite at least six “close call” incidents between airplanes since December. Homendy also called on the FAA to take action since “close call” events are on the rise.

Homendy also talked about rail safety, saying that new safety goals laid out by Norfolk Southern — the company behind a series of recent derailments — were not "robust" enough.