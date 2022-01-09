TEXAS

NTSB: Helicopter Rotated Out Of Control Before Fatal Crash

jsalinasBy
(AP) — Federal investigators say a helicopter rotated out of control before crashing in East Texas, killing a passenger and injuring the pilot and two other passengers.  The Bell 206B helicopter crashed Dec. 30 onto a woodpile in a field in Livingston, about 70 miles northwest of Houston.

In a Friday preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board reported that a passenger told investigators that the helicopter was hovering when the aircraft began rotating to the right. After the second rotation, the helicopter’s rotor blades struck a tree and it crashed. The cause of the loss of control remains under investigation.

