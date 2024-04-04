TEXAS

NTSB Investigating Deadly School Bus Crash

File photo: A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper inspects the scene of a fatal school bus crash on Texas State Highway 21 near Caldwell Road on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Bastrop, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Federal officials are now investigating last month’s deadly crash involving a Hays CISD school bus. The National Transportation Safety Board opened their incident investigation on Monday.

The crash happened nearly two-weeks ago when a concrete truck hit the bus head-on and caused it to roll over. An elementary school student on board was killed, along with a driver who was behind the bus.

A spokeswoman says the NTSB won’t send investigators to the crash site, but will study the safety features of the vehicles involved.

