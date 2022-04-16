NTSB: Main Rotor Blade Struck Tail Boom On Doomed Helicopter

(AP) — Federal investigators say they found main rotor impact marks next to a tail boom that separated from a helicopter just before a crash near Dallas.

In a preliminary report issued Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said impact marks agents found adjacent to the boom separation were consistent with in-flight contact. Agents found no evidence of any pre-separation failures.

A student helicopter pilot and a flight instructor died in the March 25 crash in a vacant lot in a Rowlett, Texas, commercial strip. Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter lose its tail rotor and spin uncontrollably before crashing and burning.