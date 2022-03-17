NTSB Official Says 13-Year-Old Was Driving The Pickup In West Texas Crash That Killed 9

A federal safety investigator says a blown tire and an underage driver are likely to blame for the violent 2-vehicle wreck in West Texas that killed 9, including the young driver and 7 members of the golf teams of a New Mexico college.
An official with the National Transportation Safety Board says a 13-year-old boy was driving the pickup truck that smashed head-on into a passenger van Tuesday night near Andrews.
The official also says the pickup’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, had blown out, causing the truck to swerve into the opposite lane on the 2-lane road. The 13-year-old and a 38-year-old man also in the truck were killed in the fiery crash.
Also killed were six students and their golf coach from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs New Mexico. Two other students are still hospitalized in critical condition. They were driving back to Hobbs after participating in a golf tournament in Midland.