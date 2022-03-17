NTSB Official Says 13-Year-Old Was Driving The Pickup In West Texas Crash That Killed 9

The damage bus sits on the side of the road at the scene of a fatal car wreck early Wednesday, March 16, 2022 half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas. A pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

A federal safety investigator says a blown tire and an underage driver are likely to blame for the violent 2-vehicle wreck in West Texas that killed 9, including the young driver and 7 members of the golf teams of a New Mexico college.

An official with the National Transportation Safety Board says a 13-year-old boy was driving the pickup truck that smashed head-on into a passenger van Tuesday night near Andrews.

The official also says the pickup’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, had blown out, causing the truck to swerve into the opposite lane on the 2-lane road. The 13-year-old and a 38-year-old man also in the truck were killed in the fiery crash.

Also killed were six students and their golf coach from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs New Mexico. Two other students are still hospitalized in critical condition. They were driving back to Hobbs after participating in a golf tournament in Midland.