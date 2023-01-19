NTSB Releases 2021 Crash Report

The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing its comprehensive report on the 2021 crash that involved more than a hundred vehicles in Fort Worth.

Federal officials say rain started falling on I-35 West about 15 minutes before the pileup started on February Eleventh, when the temperature had stayed below freezing for 36 straight hours.

The report noted that speeds on the highway averaged over 100 miles per hour shortly before the crash, but the board has yet to reach a final conclusion on what caused it. Six people were killed in the 133-car pileup and dozens were injured.