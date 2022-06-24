NTSB: West Virginia Helicopter Crashed On Last Flight Of Day

Emergency personnel look over the sight of a helicopter that crashed in Blair, W.Va., on Thursday, June, 23, 2022. A Vietnam-era helicopter was used for tourism flights and crashed along Route 17 in Logan County about 5 p.m. Wednesday. County emergency ambulance service executive Ray Bryant says all six on board were killed.(AP Photo/Chris Jackson)

(AP) — A federal agency investigating a helicopter crash in West Virginia this week says the flight during an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts was the last one planned for the day.

The National Transportation Safety Board said those killed Wednesday included the pilot and five passengers, two of whom were pilot-rated. They have not been identified. The NTSB said Friday that the flight route was different from the tour paths that had been flown previously Wednesday.

The flight departed Logan County Airport and crashed about 3.7 miles northeast of the airport just before 5 p.m. The agency says much of the wreckage was consumed in a fire after the crash.