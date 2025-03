Texas is growing by leaps and bounds, but there are concerns about the strain that’s having on the power grid.

The fear of a power shortage has some state lawmakers looking towards nuclear power. The bill by State Representative Will Metcalf would set up a special office, under the Governor, which would fast-track the deployment of next-generation nuclear projects.

Grants would pay for things like site planning. There are projects underway at both Abilene Christian and Texas A&M.