Number Of Newly Reported Coronavirus Cases Decline In Texas

(AP) — The number of newly reported coronavirus virus cases in Texas has declined and the rolling average of cases in the state is down 36.1%. The Texas health department on Sunday reported 1,905 new cases, compared to 3,673 newly reported cases on Saturday.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases in Texas dropped during the past two weeks from 6,189.7 per day on March 5 to 3,953.1 daily on March 19. Johns Hopkins data shows 47,346 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since the pandemic began.