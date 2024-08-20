Number Of People Suffering Heat Stroke Reaches Record Levels

Japan has now joined a growing list of countries struggling to manage the blasting heat of record-setting temperatures. With temperature records being shattered across Japan ( and the world ), preparing for hot temperatures is taking on a new level of importance.

Japan follows a long list of countries reporting increased cases of heatstroke. In 2023, just in the County of Maricopa in Arizona, more than 500 deaths were recorded for the summer period — far surpassing previous years’ numbers.

June 2021 saw the small town of Lynton, British Columbia, report a sidewalk melting 49.6 degrees Celsius, nearly 5 degrees above any previous record.

Reported cases of heat-related illness are even higher in countries with higher concentrations of impoverished people, with one report claiming global numbers of heatstroke could quadruple if action is not taken.

Higher Than Ever Temperatures Bring New Risks

While hot temperatures have always contributed to heatstroke, experts warn that increased global temperatures may contribute to dehydration, elevating the risk of heat-related conditions.

As dehydration increases, related concerns climb, too. Staying adequately hydrated is critical in high temperatures. According to neurological experts, even being moderately dehydrated impacts neurological function; a 1% dehydration rate comes with a 5% decrease in cognition.

The first step in being prepared is understanding dehydration and recognizing warning signs.

What Is Dehydration?

According to WebMD, dehydration happens when the body struggles to maintain necessary fluid levels. In its basic form, dehydration means increased thirst, rapid sweating, and a dry mouth. In severe cases, dizziness, fast breathing, and a racing heart signal critical dehydration — and the point where medical intervention becomes likely.

Deteriorating hydration levels in high temperatures lead to heatstroke, which can have severe and sometimes fatal consequences. Extreme temperatures also increase the rates of heart attacks. When and how heatstroke happens depends on several factors, but proper hydration is the most effective way to avoid problems.

The Majority of Americans Are Not Properly Hydrated

Time Magazine says as little as 25% of Americans are adequately hydrated, a figure consistent globally. As we trudge through more frequent record-breaking temperatures, heatstroke prevention remains essential.

The Best Solution Is Water

Health services worldwide agree on one thing: getting prepared for hot temperatures or staving off dehydration and heatstroke requires water and electrolytes. When symptoms hit, reach for coconut or tap water. Additionally, fruit juice, sports drinks, or supplemental fluids like Liquid IV or Pedialyte can efficiently fight dehydration symptoms.

Changing Eating Habits for High Temperatures

According to USA Today, ensuring proper hydration means thinking critically about ingested liquids and solids. Because the human body requires water to digest foods, taking away vital water impacts the rest of our bodily needs. Consuming foods with high liquid content — lettuce, cucumber, and melon, among other produce — is a great way to boost overall hydration levels.

A morning smoothie, for example, provides the calorie intake you need in a mostly liquid form.

Drinks and foods can also increase electrolyte levels, which is excellent news for people struggling to increase their daily liquid intake.

Foods like spinach, kale, and avocados are all high in electrolytes, so having a healthy salad for lunch is a great way to top up. Healthline reports meals with fish are also a better option in times of high temperatures.

Global Answers To Preventing Heatstroke

Hydration is the top consideration, but other factors help prevent heat-related illness, too.

Where you live plays a significant role, as does one’s ability to shelter during the hottest parts of the day. A recent study identified some high-risk regions — Western North America, Central America, and Afghanistan. But spiking temperatures and changing climates are happening globally. Drinking enough water may no longer be enough.

Following the usual time-honored methods of preventing heatstroke are no longer enough. Staying hydrated remains the key to avoiding heat-related illnesses like heatstroke. Still, it may require some thinking outside the box to keep hydrated. What you eat, how you dress, when you travel, and where you live are all factors coming into play as the planet continues to warm.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.