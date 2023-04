The number of American adults who smoke cigarettes is at an all-time low. According to new data released by the CDC Thursday, a little over eleven-percent of American adults reported using cigarettes in 2022. That’s down from the 12-and-a-half-percent mark that was recorded in 2020 and 2021.

However, e-cigarette use went up last year — rising from four-and-a-half-percent to six-percent.