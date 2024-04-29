NATIONAL

3 Law Officers Killed, 5 Others Wounded Trying To Serve Warrant In North Carolina, Authorities Say

Police work at the scene of a shooting Monday, April 29, 2024, in east Charlotte, N.C. Officers from the U.S. Marshals Task Force were conducting an investigation in a suburban neighborhood when they were fired upon, the CMPD said in a post on X. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

(AP) — Three law enforcement officers serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded Monday in a shootout at a Charlotte, North Carolina, home, police said.

The officers were first shot at as they approached the suburban home, and then they fired at a suspect in the front yard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said. He said after that man fell, more shots were fired at them from inside the home.

A suspect was found dead in the front yard and two other people were found in the home after a three-hour standoff and are being questioned, Jennings said. Authorities said two shooters were involved in the attack.

