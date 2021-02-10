WORLD

Nun Named To Voting Position At Vatican Praises ‘brave’ pope

By 65 views
0
Sister Nathalie Becquart poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Pope Francis has named the French nun to a Vatican position that should give her a vote in any upcoming meeting of bishops, a small step forward in the long campaign of Catholic women to have a greater say in Catholic decision-making. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

(AP) — A French nun who has become the first woman to hold a voting position at the Vatican says her appointment is evidence the “patriarchal mindset is changing” as more and more women assume high-level decision-making responsibilities in the Catholic hierarchy.

Sister Nathalie Becquart said during a news conference on Wednesday that her appointment as an undersecretary in the Vatican’s Synod of Bishops office was a “brave signal and prophetic decision” by Pope Francis.

Women have long complained of having a second-class status in the Catholic Church, where the priesthood and top Vatican offices, including the papacy itself, are reserved for men.

 

Owner Of Dog That Attacked Girl Facing Two Charges

Previous article

Central Europe Leaders Focus On Vaccination, Nuclear Energy

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD