Nurses Go On Strike At 2 Big New York City Hospitals

Nurses stage a strike in front of Mt. Sinai Hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, after negotiations broke down hours earlier. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

(AP) — Hundreds of striking nurses are chanting, waving signs and singing outside two large New York City hospitals. Walkouts at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx began Monday morning after a deal wasn’t reached in disputes over pay and staffing levels.

The strike involves as many as 3,500 nurses at Montefiore and about 3,600 at Mount Sinai. The union says nurses are being forced to strike because of chronic understaffing that compromises safety.

Patients are likely to see disruptions in emergency room visits and childbirth. The hospitals are assigning managers and others not represented by the union to cover shifts.

