Nurses Needed In Hospitals Across The Valley

Valley hospitals need more nurses. Hidalgo County Health Authority Doctor Ivan Melendez says only about half of the county’s two-thousand or so beds can currently be covered by exisiting nursing staff in county hospitals.

Valley Central reports that Harlingen Medical Center’s head of human resources Ruben Mireles says right now the demand for care and for nurses is greater than the supply. His hospital offers sign-on bonuses from between ten-to 15-thousand dollars depending on a nurse’s training and experience.