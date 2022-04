The National Weather Service is confirming at least three tornadoes in North Texas during Monday’s heavy weather.

An EF-2 tornado in Johnson County damaged more than 90 buildings and injured a person in Egan, south of Fort Worth. The weather agency also confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Collin County and an EF-0 in Keene.

The number of confirmed tornadoes could increase based on what a crew reports from a damage survey on Tuesday in Van Zandt and Kaufman Counties.