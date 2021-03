The National Weather Service is confirming that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Canyon Lake just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The twister was on the ground for about two minutes and traveled less than half a mile in a path 250-yards wide. It was part of a storm system that moved through the Hill Country, bringing rain, hail, and powerful winds.

The tornado had maximum wind gusts of 100 miles an hour, and blew down power lines, damaged trees, and tore off part of a roof. No injuries were reported.