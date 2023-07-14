NWS Says ‘Historically Strong’ El Nino Possible This Winter

Rain and snowfall records that were set this past winter might not last a year. The National Weather Service says there is a chance of a “historically strong” El Nino this year. El Nino developed unusually early this year.

Now, forecasters say there is a more than 90-percent chance it lasts through the winter in early 2024. El Nino is expected to keep getting stronger until it peaks in the winter.

The southern third to half of the United States is expected to have a wetter than average winter. This past winter was far wetter than average, even though drier La Nina conditions were expected.