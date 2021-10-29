NY AG Running For Governor

New York’s attorney general is running for governor. Letitia James ended speculation about her political future as she announced her candidacy with a video on Twitter. She says she has the courage to fight for New Yorkers against those who have a lot of power.
James’ decision sets up a primary battle between her and current Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. She took over this summer when Andrew Cuomo stepped down following numerous allegations of sexual harassment. If James makes it through the primary and is elected, she would be the nation’s first Black female governor.