NY AG Running For Governor

FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news conference, Friday, May 21, 2021, in New York. New York Attorney General Letitia James formally announced Friday that she is running for governor, a widely anticipated move from the woman who oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

New York’s attorney general is running for governor. Letitia James ended speculation about her political future as she announced her candidacy with a video on Twitter. She says she has the courage to fight for New Yorkers against those who have a lot of power.

James’ decision sets up a primary battle between her and current Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. She took over this summer when Andrew Cuomo stepped down following numerous allegations of sexual harassment. If James makes it through the primary and is elected, she would be the nation’s first Black female governor.