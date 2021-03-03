NY Gov Apologizes Amid Sexual Harrassment Allegations

In this image taken from video from the Office of the N.Y. Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Besieged by sexual harassment allegations, a somber Cuomo apologized Wednesday, saying he "learned an important lesson" about his own behavior around women, but he said he intended to remain in office. (Office of the NY Governor via AP)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s embarrassed by sexual harassment allegations, but won’t step down. He apologized Wednesday for whatever pain he’s caused, saying he never intended it.

He admits he never knew he was making anyone uncomfortable at the time and vows to be better for this experience. Three women, including two former aides, have accused him of unwanted touching.