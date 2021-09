New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, poses for a photo after an abortion rights rally, at the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument, in New York's Central Park, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is fighting back against the Texas abortion law. She called Texas’ recent abortion ban “grotesquely unfair” and a “travesty.”

With this ruling, the Democratic governor said women across the country are now confronted with the prospect that hard-won rights they took and take for granted will now be shredded. She took aim at Texas’ six-week cutoff for abortion care, guaranteeing that she herself did not know she was pregnant with her first child at six weeks.