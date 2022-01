NYPD officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Harlem on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York. A New York Police Department officer was killed and another gravely injured Friday night after responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to a law enforcement official.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

A New York police officer is fighting to survive right now after being transferred to another hospital. He was shot in the head Friday while responding to a call at an apartment. His rookie partner entered first and was killed by the gunman. He’ll be laid to rest on Friday.

Governor Kathy Hochul spoke over the weekend, asking for federal help to stop such violence. She says guns are coming in from places like Virginia and Maryland and Pennsylvania.