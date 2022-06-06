NY Gov Signing Stricter Gun Laws

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is signing off on stricter gun laws in New York. One measure raises the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21-years-old.

New York’s red flag laws are also being strengthened and ban most civilians from buying body armor. Shell casings will now have to be micro-stamped to make tracking easier.

hese laws make New York the first state to tighten gun control following recent mass shootings like the supermarket rampage in Buffalo and school massacre in Texas.