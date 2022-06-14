NY High Court Nixes Trump Appeal, Clearing Way For Testimony

FILE - Donald Trump, left, his son Donald Trump Jr., center, and his daughter Ivanka Trump speak during the unveiling of the design for the Trump International Hotel in the The Old Post Office, in Washington, on Sept. 10, 2013. The former, his namesake son and his daughter have agreed to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices, unless their lawyers persuade the state's highest court to step in. A Manhattan judge signed off Wednesday, June 8, 2022, on an agreement that calls for the Trumps to give depositions — a legal term for sworn, pretrial testimony out of court — starting July 15. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(AP) — New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to avoid testifying in the state attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices, clearing the way for his deposition next month.

The state’s Court of Appeals said Tuesday there was no “substantial constitutional question” that would warrant its intervention in the matter following an intermediate appellate court’s ruling last month enforcing a subpoena for Trump’s testimony.

Messages seeking comment on Tuesday’s ruling were sent to lawyers for the Trumps. A message was also left with a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James.