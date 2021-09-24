NY Hospitals, Schools Fear Staff Shortage From Vaccine Rules

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo, Medical personnel adjust their personal protective equipment while working in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. Hospitals and nursing homes in New York are bracing for the possibility that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could lead to staff shortages when it takes effect Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Doctors and nurses — and also support staff, like food service workers and cleaners — have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first vaccine shot in one of the nation's most aggressive plans to protect patients. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(AP) — Some of the nation’s most aggressive COVID-19 vaccine mandates are scheduled to take effect Monday in New York amid continued resistance from some to the shots. That’s left hospitals and nursing homes across the state and schools in New York City bracing for possible staff shortages.

Health care workers have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first shot. Teachers in the city face a similar deadline. Some hospitals and nursing homes were preparing contingency plans that included cutting back on elective surgeries and trimming medical services.