NATIONAL

NY Lawmakers Get Pay Raise Making Them Nation’s Best-Paid

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
FILE - Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a special legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2022. New York lawmakers are now the highest paid legislators in the nation under a bill signed Saturday, Dec. 31. Members of both houses will make a base salary of $142,000 starting Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, under the pay raise bill they passed during a special session in late December. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

(AP) — Just in time for the New Year, New York lawmakers will be the highest paid state legislators in the nation under a bill signed Saturday.

Members of both houses will get a pay raise of $32,000, for a base salary of $142,000, under a bill Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a day before her inauguration Sunday. That’s a 29% raise over their previous salary of $110,000.

The new pay raise comes with restrictions, capping outside income at $35,000 in 2025. Pay in excess of that from military service, retirement plans, or investments will still be allowed.

14 Killed In Attack On Mexican Border Prison

Previous article

Historic Term Begins In Michigan As Whitmer, Others Sworn In

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL