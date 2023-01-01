NY Lawmakers Get Pay Raise Making Them Nation’s Best-Paid

(AP) — Just in time for the New Year, New York lawmakers will be the highest paid state legislators in the nation under a bill signed Saturday.

Members of both houses will get a pay raise of $32,000, for a base salary of $142,000, under a bill Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a day before her inauguration Sunday. That’s a 29% raise over their previous salary of $110,000.

The new pay raise comes with restrictions, capping outside income at $35,000 in 2025. Pay in excess of that from military service, retirement plans, or investments will still be allowed.