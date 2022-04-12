NY LT. Governor Facing Fraud Charges For Past Campaign

FILE — New York's Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Feb. 17, 2022. Benjamin, whose seven months in that role has been overshadowed by probes into a previous campaign, was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in a federal corruption investigation. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin is facing fraud related charges in connection to a past campaign. He surrendered to authorities Tuesday and is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court.

Benjamin had been under investigation for taking illegal donations for his failed New York City comptroller campaign. This comes after Benjamin’s campaign fundraiser, Gerald Migdol, was arrested and charged with wire fraud in November.

Benjamin was appointed lieutenant governor in September of 2021 and previously served as a State Senator for Harlem.