A four-year-old girl is expected to be okay after being shot in New York while toy shopping with her parents. She and a tourist were hit in the leg, and a 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot. It happened when a gunman opened fire on a crowd in Times Square over the weekend.

Police say he intended to shoot his brother after an argument, but injured three bystanders. They know who he is, adding he was charged with an assault last year.