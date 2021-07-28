NATIONAL

NY To Require State Employees To Get Vaccines, Or Get Tested

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(AP) — New York will require all state employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by Labor Day or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the policy Wednesday in a Zoom call with the nonprofit Association for a Better New York.

In mandating either the shots, or frequent testing for government workers, the Democrat is following on the heels of California and New York City. New York, like other states, has seen a rising number of coronavirus cases linked to the Delta variant.

New infections have climbed more than 400% since the end of June. Cuomo also said vaccines would be mandatory for “front-line” workers at state-owned hospitals.

 

