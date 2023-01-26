NATIONAL

NYC Bike Path Killer Convicted, Could Face The Death Penalty

In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo Saipov sits in court during jury deliberations (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

(AP) — An Islamic extremist who killed eight people with a speeding truck in a 2017 rampage on a popular New York City bike path has been convicted of federal charges and could face the death penalty. Jurors found Sayfullo Saipov guilty on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the Halloween attack was inspired by his reverence for the Islamic State group. The jury announced its verdict in a Manhattan courtroom just a few blocks from where Saipov’s attack ended.

The jury will return to court within days to hear more evidence to help decide whether Saipov should be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.

