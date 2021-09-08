NYC Identifies Two More People Killed In 9/11 Attacks

The remains of the World Trade Center stands amid the debris in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Alexandre Fuchs)

New York City is identifying two more people who died in the September 11th attacks almost 20 years ago. The chief Medical Examiner’s office says the 16-hundred and 46th person to be identified through ongoing DNA analysis is Dorothy Morgan, from Long Island.

The family of the one-thousand, 647th person, who is a man, has asked that he remain anonymous.

The two identifications are the first new IDs of World Trade Center victims since October 2019. Because of new technology, officials expect to confirm more identifications soon.