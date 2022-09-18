NYC Mayor Adams: Migrant Busing Is A Cover-Up For Human Rights Offenses

Carlos Munoz reaches out to hug Larkin Stallings of Vineyard Haven, Mass., as the immigrants prepare to leave St. Andrews in Edgartown, Mass., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times via AP)

Mayor Eric Adams says the busing of migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities like New York City is just a cover-up for human rights offenses.

Appearing on CNN’s Sate of the Union, Adams accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of using busing of migrants from the southern border to distract from “the erosion of basic human rights” in their own states.

The New York Democrat noted restrictions on abortion rights and gun control in GOP-led states. Adams went on to call the situation a “humanitarian crisis.”