NYC Mayor Declares Local State Of Emergency Regarding Monkeypox Cases

Mayor Eric Adams is declaring a local state of emergency as monkeypox cases keep climbing in New York City. Adams says the latest executive order will bolster existing efforts to educate, test, and treat as many New Yorkers as possible during this outbreak.

New York City declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency over the weekend. It allows Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan to issue his own orders to protect public health and slow the spread.

The city’s more than 12-hundred monkeypox cases make up roughly 25-percent of cases nationwide.